Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.51. 4,323,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

