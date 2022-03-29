Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

OTCMKTS AHCHY traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 22,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

