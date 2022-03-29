ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Reaches $0.46

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.