APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

APG stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

