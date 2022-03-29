Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 268,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Apple by 74.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

