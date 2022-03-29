Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,876 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 567,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,896,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

