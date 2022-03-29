Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,186 shares of company stock worth $364,181. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

