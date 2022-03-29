Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $44.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.53. 1,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

ACLX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($37.36). On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

