Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $140.85

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.85, but opened at $136.51. Arch Resources shares last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 6,109 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $61,978,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 297.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 158.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 203,981 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

