Ares Protocol (ARES) 1-Day Volume Tops $714,665.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $714,665.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.34 or 0.07094798 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.94 or 0.99981749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

