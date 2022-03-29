Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.02) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.23) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.84 ($7.51).

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.47 ($6.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a one year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.66.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

