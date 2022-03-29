Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.