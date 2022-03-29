Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $6.95 on Tuesday, hitting $328.76. 1,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,979. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

