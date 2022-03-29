Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 128 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $27.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $597.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,003. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.27 and a 12 month high of $629.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $535.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

