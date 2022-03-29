Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. 1,081,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,726,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.