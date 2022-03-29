Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.61. 82,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

