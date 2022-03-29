Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 774 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.40. 2,422,869 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.