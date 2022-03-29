Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $394,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.28. The stock had a trading volume of 82,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.11 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

