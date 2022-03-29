ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.27).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,613.50 ($21.14) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a one year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,939.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,380.32.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.87), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,824,837.88).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

