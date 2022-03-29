Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN remained flat at $$36.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

