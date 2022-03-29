Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Assurant by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $183.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

