Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Astrea Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

