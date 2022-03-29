Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.15 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.