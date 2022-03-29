Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,788. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.