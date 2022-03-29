Attila (ATT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Attila (ATT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Attila has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $122,236.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00107314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.