Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells $386,386.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Clifford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,765. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day moving average of $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,751.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

