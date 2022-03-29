Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Autohome reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $31.60. 742,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $19,583,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

