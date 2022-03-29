Autonio Price Hits $0.0218 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Autonio has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $137,565.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

