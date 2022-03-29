Aveanna Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,306% compared to the typical volume of 18 call options.

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.