Aveanna Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,306% compared to the typical volume of 18 call options.
Shares of AVAH stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
