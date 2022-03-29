Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.13

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 86570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Several analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
