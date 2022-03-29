Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives $483.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,116. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

