Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

