Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

