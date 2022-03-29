Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $207.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

