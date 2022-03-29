Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.11.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.