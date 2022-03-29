Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:F opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

