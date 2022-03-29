Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 139 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

