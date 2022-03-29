Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

WBA stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

