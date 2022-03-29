Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

