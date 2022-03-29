Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 293,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266,482 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

