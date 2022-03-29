Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 5,011,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,349,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

