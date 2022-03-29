Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.828 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Bancolombia stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $42.57.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

