Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $19.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

BZUN opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

