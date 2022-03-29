Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $19.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
BZUN opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $39.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Baozun by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
