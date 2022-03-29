Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 12.5% Higher

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 17,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,987,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.