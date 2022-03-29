Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.
NYSE SLG opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.
In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
