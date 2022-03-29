Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NYSE SLG opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

