Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 17.65 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

