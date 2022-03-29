BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

