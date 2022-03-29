Beach Point Capital Management LP Decreases Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,698 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises 6.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in NCR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NCR by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,221. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.