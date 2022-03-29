Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $51.47 million and $15.29 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

