Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

